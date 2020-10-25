Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

