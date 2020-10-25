Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.40.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $139.99 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 139.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

