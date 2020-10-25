LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

