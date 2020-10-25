LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

Shares of NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.80 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total transaction of $9,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

