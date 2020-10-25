LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 691 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

