LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.