LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. LEONI AG (LEO.F) has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €5.33 ($6.26).

LEO stock opened at €5.00 ($5.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. LEONI AG has a fifty-two week low of €4.64 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of €13.76 ($16.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

