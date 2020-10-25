Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) Trading Up 0.4%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 2,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.