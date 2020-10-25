Knoll (KNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Knoll has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In other Knoll news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

