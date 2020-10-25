KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 517.56, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,748,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

