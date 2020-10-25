Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$15.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.48.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.1293373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

