Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after purchasing an additional 480,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.13.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.