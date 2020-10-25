Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

