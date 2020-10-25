Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.
Shares of KRP stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kimbell Royalty Partners
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.
