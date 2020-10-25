KeyCorp Weighs in on Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $421.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.20. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 81.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 99,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.