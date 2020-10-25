KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

GPK stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

