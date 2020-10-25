KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05).

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,061,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 32.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 755,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

