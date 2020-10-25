Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

KSU opened at $184.46 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.67.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

