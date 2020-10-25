K12 (LRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

K12 (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect K12 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LRN opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

