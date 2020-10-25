Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 830,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 793,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 518,350 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 934,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 482,900 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

JNPR stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

