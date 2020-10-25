JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $8.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $561.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in Tenneco by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 9,136,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 593.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,152,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 986,369 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 27.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.