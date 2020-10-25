JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Community Trust & Investment Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $474,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

