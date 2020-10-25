JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €32.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.09 ($33.05).

RNO stock opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Thursday. Renault SA has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.10 and its 200 day moving average is €21.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

