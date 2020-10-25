Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.78. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

