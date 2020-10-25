Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

CTSH opened at $74.12 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $101,802.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,443.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.