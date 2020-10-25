Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
CTSH opened at $74.12 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $101,802.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,443.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
