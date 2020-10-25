Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cara Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CARA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.