Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVZMY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NOVOZYMES A/S/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.57. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.01 million.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.