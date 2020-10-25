Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of TEF opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -371.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Telefonica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

