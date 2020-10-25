Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FCFS stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,142,000 after purchasing an additional 416,974 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,904,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,964,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

