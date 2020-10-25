Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amphenol Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 57.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 282,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 102,669 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,700 shares of company stock worth $40,078,361. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

