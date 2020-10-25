Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

