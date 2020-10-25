Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.67. Approximately 6,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

