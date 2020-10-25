iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $116.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

