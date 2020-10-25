iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 91,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 48,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $163.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

