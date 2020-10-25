iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.81. 1,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

