iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,272 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $740,000.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

