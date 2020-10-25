iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,897,000 after buying an additional 984,374 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

