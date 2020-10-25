iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 17,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 18,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

