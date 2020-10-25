iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 2,828,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,416,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.