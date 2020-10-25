iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 138,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 176,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.