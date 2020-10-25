iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Shares Up 0%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) shares shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.03 and last traded at $132.95. 1,603,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,302,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44.

