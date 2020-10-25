iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has $98.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IRBT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at $444,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

