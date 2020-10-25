IQVIA Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.69. William Blair also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $167.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 184.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. IQVIA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

In other IQVIA news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after purchasing an additional 832,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after acquiring an additional 379,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

