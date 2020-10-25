Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Shares Up 1%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.05. 6,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

