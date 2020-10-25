Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.91 and last traded at $60.78. 6,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 22,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.

