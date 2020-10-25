Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 24,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 88,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.

