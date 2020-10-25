Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $66.38. 3,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72.

