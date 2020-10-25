Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $735.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $709.52 and its 200-day moving average is $622.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,390 shares of company stock worth $19,718,278. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

