Intevac (IVAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Intevac to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVAC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.