Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-4.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Charter Equity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

