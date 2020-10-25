Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.3-75.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.13 billion.Intel also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Charter Equity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

